Chiang Rai facing severe flooding due to continued torrential rains

As of August 18, 2024, Chiang Rai is facing severe flooding due to continuous heavy rainfall, leading to rivers and reservoirs overflowing across the province. Nine districts, including Mueang Chiang Rai, Mae Sai, Phaya Mengrai, and Wiang Chai, have been particularly affected. The Chan River has overflowed, submerging villages and causing significant damage to homes and agricultural areas. In Mae Sai district, the Sai River flooded after heavy rain, leading to water levels rising rapidly and inundating downtown areas.

Rescue Efforts Underway in Flood-Hit Northern Thailand

Authorities have been working around the clock to manage the situation. Temporary flood walls have been constructed, sluice gates have been opened to divert water, and pumps are being used to control the floodwaters. However, the situation remains critical, with officials warning that the risk of flash floods and landslides will persist until at least August 22-23.

Efforts are underway to provide aid to affected residents, including distributing food and drinking water. Despite these measures, many communities remain underwater, and travel has been disrupted in several areas, with roads becoming impassable.

