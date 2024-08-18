A street in Pattaya, Chonburi Province

Homeless Man in Pattaya Attacks Insurance Agent

TN

A 30-year-old insurance agent was struck in the head with a wooden stick by a homeless man who suddenly became aggressive. The incident happened at 8 PM on August 17th, 2024, in Pattaya’s Soi Phra Tamnak 5.

Homeless Russian-Canadian Man Arrested on Koh Pha Ngan for 1,599 Days of Overstay

The injured individual, identified only as Mr. Thanapon (surname withheld upon request), an accident insurance agent for an insurance company, sustained a head injury and is currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Pattaya. He revealed that he was handling an insurance claim related to a road accident when a disheveled homeless man struck him on the head with a wooden stick.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Aim Tanakorn
The Pattaya News

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

You May Also Like

More From Author

+ There are no comments

Add yours