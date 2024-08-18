Homeless Man in Pattaya Attacks Insurance Agent

A 30-year-old insurance agent was struck in the head with a wooden stick by a homeless man who suddenly became aggressive. The incident happened at 8 PM on August 17th, 2024, in Pattaya’s Soi Phra Tamnak 5.

The injured individual, identified only as Mr. Thanapon (surname withheld upon request), an accident insurance agent for an insurance company, sustained a head injury and is currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Pattaya. He revealed that he was handling an insurance claim related to a road accident when a disheveled homeless man struck him on the head with a wooden stick.

By Aim Tanakorn

The Pattaya News