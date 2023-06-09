Irish man falls to death from Bangkok condo









An Irish man fell to his death from a condominium building in Bangkok’s Bang Khae district on Friday morning.

A security guard at the condominium on Phutthamonthon Sai 2 Road rushed to check after being alerted by tenants that they heard a loud thump, resembling a large object falling down.

