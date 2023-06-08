The share saga that threatens to end Thai hopes for a liberal prime minister









A potential knockout blow looms for Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat as he bids to take over the PM’s post after his party’s stunning election win on May 14.

Move Forward Party’s Pita Limjaroenrat case could force new poll

The legal challenge over his ownership of media shares could stop the PM-hopeful in his tracks if the Election Commission (EC) decides to hand the case over to the Constitutional Court. And all hope of the top job would be crushed if the court rules against him.

By Thai PBS World

