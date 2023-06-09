Phuket Bids for 2028 Expo : Life, Harmony, Sustainability
PHUKET (NNT) – Phuket is vying for the opportunity to host the Specialized Expo in 2028, emphasizing its theme of life, harmony, and sustainable development, while positioning itself against international contenders.
Support for Expo 2028 Phuket Bid Exceeds One Million Public Votes
The island province of Phuket, a renowned tourism destination in Thailand, is competing against cities from the United States, Spain, Argentina, and Serbia to host the Specialized Expo in 2028. The official presentation of its bid will occur later this month.
Cherdchai Chaivaivid, Director-General of the Department of International Economic Affairs and head of the Phuket Expo 2028 bidding team, disclosed that their proposal will be presented to members of the Bureau International des Expositions (B-I-E) on June 21st in Paris, France. The selection of the host city will be made by the 124 voting members present.
Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand
Reporter: Krajangwit Johjit,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.