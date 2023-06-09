Phuket Bids for 2028 Expo : Life, Harmony, Sustainability

Couple taking a selfie on a motorcycle in Phuket

Couple taking a selfie on a motorcycle in Phuket. Photo: Michelleraponi / Pixabay.




PHUKET (NNT) – Phuket is vying for the opportunity to host the Specialized Expo in 2028, emphasizing its theme of life, harmony, and sustainable development, while positioning itself against international contenders.

Support for Expo 2028 Phuket Bid Exceeds One Million Public Votes

The island province of Phuket, a renowned tourism destination in Thailand, is competing against cities from the United States, Spain, Argentina, and Serbia to host the Specialized Expo in 2028. The official presentation of its bid will occur later this month.

Cherdchai Chaivaivid, Director-General of the Department of International Economic Affairs and head of the Phuket Expo 2028 bidding team, disclosed that their proposal will be presented to members of the Bureau International des Expositions (B-I-E) on June 21st in Paris, France. The selection of the host city will be made by the 124 voting members present.

