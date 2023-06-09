Diarrhea outbreak spreading in Phuket, but under control









Diarrhoea is spreading in Phuket, with an average of about 150 cases being treated at state and private hospitals per day and the outbreak is expected to persist for 1-2 months, according to Dr. Kusak Kukiattikoon, the provincial health chief.

Dengue fever cases could reach 3-year peak: Health Ministry

He said that the condition is spreading in all age groups, but mostly among students. Patients are complaining of abdominal pain, watery stools and vomiting, with some also having a fever.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





