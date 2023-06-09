Diarrhea outbreak spreading in Phuket, but under control

Rooms at Bangkok Hospital in Phuket.

Photo: Wahyu Wijanarko / flickr.




Diarrhoea is spreading in Phuket, with an average of about 150 cases being treated at state and private hospitals per day and the outbreak is expected to persist for 1-2 months, according to Dr. Kusak Kukiattikoon, the provincial health chief.

Dengue fever cases could reach 3-year peak: Health Ministry

He said that the condition is spreading in all age groups, but mostly among students. Patients are complaining of abdominal pain, watery stools and vomiting, with some also having a fever.

