Move Forward Party Dismisses Migrant Worker Repatriation Policy

TN June 9, 2023 0
Thai Immigration Police, BMW 330e At Chachoengsao Immigration Office

Thai Immigration Police, BMW 330e at Immigration Office. Photo: Thai Police Vehicles. CC BY-SA 2.0.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The Move Forward Party (MFP) has dismissed foreign media allegations that one of its policies includes the repatriation of migrant workers from neighboring countries.

Phuket Immigration Reveals More Information About Yellow and Red Card System for Misbehaving Foreigners

In a social media post, the MFP stated that it categorically denies reports claiming that the party has such a policy and reaffirmed its plan to make things easier for foreign nationals to work in the country.

