Move Forward Party Dismisses Migrant Worker Repatriation Policy
BANGKOK (NNT) – The Move Forward Party (MFP) has dismissed foreign media allegations that one of its policies includes the repatriation of migrant workers from neighboring countries.
In a social media post, the MFP stated that it categorically denies reports claiming that the party has such a policy and reaffirmed its plan to make things easier for foreign nationals to work in the country.
Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand
Reporter: Krajangwit Johjit,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand
