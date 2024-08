Police seized over 30,000 items of vaping hardware worth ten million baht after a raid at a storehouse in Chiang Mai, Thailand’s Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) reported on Monday.

The raid was prompted by the government enforcement actions against widespread vaping among young people.

