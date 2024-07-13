Uttaradit Authorities Seize 66,000 Smuggled E-Cigarettes

On July 12th, 2024, the Thai Consumer Protection Police Division (CPPD) and relevant agencies held a press conference to announce the seizure of 66,000 smuggled e-cigarettes worth over 15 million baht from a warehouse in Mueang, Uttaradit.

The CPPD revealed that their officers had been investigating and monitoring illegal online e-cigarette sellers who targeted juveniles by disguising the products as cartoon characters. These toy-like e-cigarettes were designed to deceive guardians and appeal to young buyers.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Kittisak Phalaharn

TPNNational

