Traditional classic Thai house in Uttaradit.

Uttaradit Authorities Seize 66,000 Smuggled E-Cigarettes

TN

On July 12th, 2024, the Thai Consumer Protection Police Division (CPPD) and relevant agencies held a press conference to announce the seizure of 66,000 smuggled e-cigarettes worth over 15 million baht from a warehouse in Mueang, Uttaradit.

Smuggler arrested, 14 million speed pills seized in Chiang Mai

The CPPD revealed that their officers had been investigating and monitoring illegal online e-cigarette sellers who targeted juveniles by disguising the products as cartoon characters. These toy-like e-cigarettes were designed to deceive guardians and appeal to young buyers.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Kittisak Phalaharn
TPNNational

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

You May Also Like

More From Author

+ There are no comments

Add yours