Uttaradit Authorities Seize 66,000 Smuggled E-Cigarettes

On July 12th, 2024, the Thai Consumer Protection Police Division (CPPD) and relevant agencies held a press conference to announce the seizure of 66,000 smuggled e-cigarettes worth over 15 million baht from a warehouse in Mueang, Uttaradit.
The CPPD revealed that their officers had been investigating and monitoring illegal online e-cigarette sellers who targeted juveniles by disguising the products as cartoon characters. These toy-like e-cigarettes were designed to deceive guardians and appeal to young buyers.
Full story: tpnnational.com
By Kittisak Phalaharn
TPNNational
