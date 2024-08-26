Two deaths from Methanol liquor in Bangkok

The death toll from methanol poisoning linked to illegal alcohol in Bangkok has risen to two, raising widespread concern, the Bangkok Post reports. Authorities have identified several victims who consumed tainted homemade alcohol, which contained dangerous levels of methanol, a toxic substance often used in industrial applications.

Thai Male Found Dead From Suspected Alcohol Poisoning

The incident has prompted an urgent investigation into the source of the contaminated alcohol, with police cracking down on illegal distilleries and unregulated alcohol sales. Health officials are also issuing warnings to the public about the dangers of consuming unlicensed alcohol.

Methanol is a colorless alcohol with a mild alcoholic odor, commonly used as a solvent, fuel or antifreeze in the chemical industry and not suitable for human consumption. Methanol is highly toxic and harmful to humans.

The eyes, heart, nervous system and intestines are just a few parts of the body that are affected by methanol poisoning.

‘Alcohol poisoning’ took Lunlabelle’s life

According to the website ‘MedlinePlus’, the symptoms of ingesting such methyl alcohol are: difficulty breathing, respiratory arrest, blindness, complete or partial, sometimes described as “snow blindness”, blurred vision or dilation (widening) of the pupils, low blood pressure, behavior, coma (unconsciousness), confusion, difficulty walking, dizziness, headache and epileptic seizure.

-Thailand News (TN)

