Thai air force favours Swedish Gripen fighter jets over F-16s

Thailand wants to renew its fleet of combat aircraft with Gripen fighter jets, the air force said, favouring the Swedish-made planes over American F-16s.

A procurement committee weighed the choice for 10 months before deciding the JAS 39 Gripen E/F was the most suitable, the Royal Thai Air Force said in a statement issued Tuesday.

By Thai PBS World

