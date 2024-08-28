Thai air force favours Swedish Gripen fighter jets over F-16s

Thailand wants to renew its fleet of combat aircraft with Gripen fighter jets, the air force said, favouring the Swedish-made planes over American F-16s.
F-16 skids off taxiway in Korat, pilot survives
A procurement committee weighed the choice for 10 months before deciding the JAS 39 Gripen E/F was the most suitable, the Royal Thai Air Force said in a statement issued Tuesday.
Full story: thaipbs.or.th
By Thai PBS World
