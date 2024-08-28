Man eating in a desert street in Bangkok in times of COVID-19 lockdown

Investigation into more illegal alcohol deaths expanded

TN

Two more deaths have taken the toll in Bangkok’s moonshine methanol scare to six, as investigators widen their search for those producing and selling the deadly rotgut beyond the city’s northern suburbs.

Methanol herbal liquor-related deaths rise to four

Dr Pairoj Surattanawanich, deputy director-general of the Department of Medical Services, said on Wednesday that two more drinkers had died from the effects of methanol intoxication on Tuesday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

You May Also Like

More From Author

+ There are no comments

Add yours