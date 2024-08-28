Investigation into more illegal alcohol deaths expanded

Two more deaths have taken the toll in Bangkok’s moonshine methanol scare to six, as investigators widen their search for those producing and selling the deadly rotgut beyond the city’s northern suburbs.

Methanol herbal liquor-related deaths rise to four

Dr Pairoj Surattanawanich, deputy director-general of the Department of Medical Services, said on Wednesday that two more drinkers had died from the effects of methanol intoxication on Tuesday.

