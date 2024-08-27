Methanol herbal liquor-related deaths rise to four

The number of fatalities caused by drinking herbal liqueurs laced with deadly methanol has risen to four today, with 15 others on ventilators and 22 needing dialysis.

Two brothers arrested over contaminated herbal liqueurs

The Public Health Emergency Operations Centre has revealed that at least 34 patients have been admitted to hospitals over the past week, in various districts of Bangkok, all suffering from methanol poisoning.

