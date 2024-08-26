Royal Thai Police, Metropolitan Police Bureau, Toyota Hilux Revo prisoner transporter.

Two brothers arrested over contaminated herbal liqueurs

Two brothers were arrested today in connection with the sale of herbal liqueurs laced with methanol, which have, so far, caused three deaths, left one person blind and put 14 others on ventilators.

Three deaths from Methanol liquor in Bangkok

According to police, the two brothers, only identified as “Surasak” and “Surachai”, confessed to producing the liqueurs in question as a side-line business.

By Thai PBS World

