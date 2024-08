BANGKOK, Aug 27 (TNA) – A section of the footpath near the Fai Chai MRT station collapsed on Sunday. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported.

Sinkholes damage nine houses in Ang Thong

The sinkhole, estimated to be around two meters deep, appeared beneath the elevated train station. While the exact depth of the cavity remains unknown, its width is significant enough for a person to fall in.

