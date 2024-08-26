Ship vessel on the Chao Phraya river in Bangkok.

Chao Phraya Residents Warned of Rising Water Levels

TN

BANGKOK (NNT) -The Royal Irrigation Department has issued a warning to residents living along the banks of the Chao Phraya River in 11 provinces, cautioning them about rising water levels. The warning comes as the department accelerates the release of water from the Chao Phraya Dam in Chai Nat’s Sanphaya district, following the arrival of floodwaters from northern provinces and the forecast of additional rainfall in the coming days.

Two foreigners and three Thais injured in Chao Phraya boat collision

The 11 provinces affected by the warning include Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Suphan Buri, Lopburi, Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi, Samut Prakan, and Bangkok. The department’s acting director-general, Dej Lekwichai, has instructed each provincial governor to ensure that residents, especially those in low-lying areas, are prepared for potential overflows.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Krajangwit Johjit
National News Bureau of Thailand

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

You May Also Like

More From Author

+ There are no comments

Add yours