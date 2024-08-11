Pattaya Walking Street

11-Year-Old Caught Vaping on Pattaya Walking Street Goes Viral

Authorities in Chonburi have transferred an 11-year-old boy to a child protection center for rehabilitation after a video of him smoking an e-cigarette on Pattaya’s Walking Street went viral.

Thai police seize B10m vaping hardware in Chiang Mai

The boy, whose nickname was revealed by authorities as “Pangpond,” went viral on Thai social media after he was spotted vaping on Walking Street in South Pattaya on August 25th, 2024. The video prompted numerous comments and shares, eventually leading to the boy’s identification.

