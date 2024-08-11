11-Year-Old Caught Vaping on Pattaya Walking Street Goes Viral

Authorities in Chonburi have transferred an 11-year-old boy to a child protection center for rehabilitation after a video of him smoking an e-cigarette on Pattaya’s Walking Street went viral.
The boy, whose nickname was revealed by authorities as “Pangpond,” went viral on Thai social media after he was spotted vaping on Walking Street in South Pattaya on August 25th, 2024. The video prompted numerous comments and shares, eventually leading to the boy’s identification.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
By Aim Tanakorn
The Pattaya News
