Thre Amazing Music Festival: Over The Horizon takes place from 30 August to 1 September 2024 at Central Pattaya Beach, featuring renowned Thai artists such as Daou Pittaya, Nene Pornnappan, and YinWar.

‘Amazing Music Festival: Over The Horizon’ in Pattaya on August 30

The “Amazing Music Festival: Over The Horizon” is set to take place in Pattaya on August 30.

This event promises an unforgettable night filled with electrifying performances by top local and international artists. Set against the stunning backdrop of Pattaya’s coastline, the festival will feature multiple stages, vibrant light shows, and a diverse lineup of music genres, including EDM, pop, and rock. Attendees can also enjoy food and drink stalls, interactive installations, and more, making it a comprehensive entertainment experience and a must-attend event for music lovers.

The “Amazing Music Festival” will showcase a diverse lineup of Thai artists, spanning genres from pop to R&B and hip-hop. Headliners include Daou Pittaya, Nene Pornnappan, and YinWar, who are well-known in China. The festival will also feature popular Thai artists such as The Toys, Atom, No One Else, Season Five, Mos & Bank, TwoPee, Violette Wautier, bamm, and MEAN, offering a dynamic musical experience for all attendees.

Alongside the performances, there will be food stalls, art installations, and other attractions, offering a full day of entertainment.

For more details, stay tuned to local event listings and official announcements.

