An accused Korean drug smuggler arrested in Pattaya on Monday was found to have overstayed his visa by almost a year.

Eight South Koreans arrested in Bangkok for suspected pyramid scheme

His apprehension followed arrests in four drug-smuggling cases brought by customs officials in South Korea.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham

BANGKOK POST

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!