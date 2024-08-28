Big Buddha in Phuket

Probe on Buddha Statue Construction Possibly Linked to Fatal Landslide in Phuket

PHUKET, Aug 28 (TNA) – A deadly landslide that killed 13 people in Phuket’s Karon district on August 23 has raised questions about the impact of construction on Nakkerd Hills, home to a massive Buddha statue and religious park.

Phuket Big Buddha, Phra Phutta Ming Mongkol Eknakiri

Authorities, including forestry officials, environmental agencies, religious authorities, and local government, have launched an investigation into the construction of the Buddha Mingmongkol Ekanakkiri at Nakkerd Hills, a protected national forest area following complaints from local residents. Residents allege that extensive construction activities on the site may have triggered the landslide.

An inspection of the site revealed not only the colossal 45-meter-tall Buddha statue but also approximately ten other structures, including a cafeteria, souvenir shops, a meditation hall, and a parking lot. The Karon District Municipality confirmed that none of these structures had the necessary building permits.

