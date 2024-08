Eight houses have been damaged in total after a landslide on Wednesday morning (August 28th) in Rassada, Phuket City.

Phuket Landslide Death Toll Raised to 13 People

At 7:30 A.M. the Phuket Governor Sophon Suwannarat, the Phuket City District Chief Mr. Worasit Putjeep, and the Rassada Mayor Mr. Nakarin Yorsangrat inspected the Thep Buri Housing estate in Rassada.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express