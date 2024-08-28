Second Road in Pattaya.

Chinese Couple on Holiday Crash Big Motorbike into Coffee Shop in Pattaya

TN

On August 26th, 2024, Pattaya police received a report of a motorbike accident at a coffee shop near Dolphin Roundabout in North Pattaya. They immediately responded to the scene, along with teams of rescue volunteers.

Big bike riders will be required to officially test for separate driving exam

According to a police report, two Chinese tourists, believed to be a couple, lost control of their big bike before crashing into the fence of a coffee shop. The bike, which was travelling on Pattaya Second Road, rammed into the shop’s fence, causing the front wheel to get stuck.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Aim Tanakorn
The Pattaya News

