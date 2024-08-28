Chinese Couple on Holiday Crash Big Motorbike into Coffee Shop in Pattaya

On August 26th, 2024, Pattaya police received a report of a motorbike accident at a coffee shop near Dolphin Roundabout in North Pattaya. They immediately responded to the scene, along with teams of rescue volunteers.

According to a police report, two Chinese tourists, believed to be a couple, lost control of their big bike before crashing into the fence of a coffee shop. The bike, which was travelling on Pattaya Second Road, rammed into the shop’s fence, causing the front wheel to get stuck.

