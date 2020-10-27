Big bike riders will be required to officially test for separate driving exam





Big bike riders in Thailand will be required to officially take a separate driving exam and pass a specific training session before being issued a big bike license from February 2021 onwards, the Royal Gazette announced today, October 27, 2020.

The official announcement from the Royal Gazette has been made after the Thai cabinet had initially approved ministerial regulations on issuing and renewing of driving licenses for big bike riders in August in order to reduce road accidents and promote vehicle safety.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Nop Meechukhun

The Pattaya News

