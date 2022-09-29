September 29, 2022

Tropical Storm Noru Becomes Depression in Roi Et

11 hours ago TN
Bueng Phlan Chai Lake gate and bridge entrance in Roi Et

Bueng Phlan Chai Lake gate and bridge entrance in Roi Et. Photo: Adventure in Thailand.




BANGKOK, Sept 29 (TNA) – Storm Noru weakened to a depression in Chaturaphak Phiman district of Roi Et and was moving northwestwards while the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) reinforced its embankments along the Chao Phraya River with sandbags.

Chomparee Chompurat, director-general of the Meteorological Department, said Storm Noru would eventually lose its power and become a low-pressure system tonight. It would affect the lower North, the upper Central Plains and the upper Northeast. The chief expected heavy downpours in Khon Kaen, Chaiyaphum, Phetchabun, Phichit, Phitsanulok, Nakhon Sawan, Lop Buri, Saraburi and Nakhon Ratchasima provinces today and in Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet, Tak and Uttaradit provinces tomorrow (Sept 30).

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



