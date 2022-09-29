September 29, 2022

One killed and two injured as tree crushes truck during heavy rain in Si Sa Ket

11 hours ago TN
Highway 226 from Sisaket to Ubon Ratchathani, Thailand

Highway 226 from Sisaket to Ubon Ratchathani, Thailand. Photo: มะเดื่อ แสลงหลวง. CC BY 3.0.




One person died and two others were injured when a falling tree crushed their pick-up truck, during heavy rain in Huai Thap Than district of Thailand’s north-eastern province of Si Sa Ket yesterday (Wednesday), according to an initial report from the Department of Public Disaster Prevention and Mitigation on damage being caused by Tropical Storm Noru.

The storm entered Thailand in the Khong Chiam district of Ubon Ratchathani at about 6pm yesterday, causing heavy rainfall in Amnat Charoen, Si Sa Ket, Ubon Ratchathani and Yasothon provinces.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



Leave a Reply

