One killed and two injured as tree crushes truck during heavy rain in Si Sa Ket









One person died and two others were injured when a falling tree crushed their pick-up truck, during heavy rain in Huai Thap Than district of Thailand’s north-eastern province of Si Sa Ket yesterday (Wednesday), according to an initial report from the Department of Public Disaster Prevention and Mitigation on damage being caused by Tropical Storm Noru.

The storm entered Thailand in the Khong Chiam district of Ubon Ratchathani at about 6pm yesterday, causing heavy rainfall in Amnat Charoen, Si Sa Ket, Ubon Ratchathani and Yasothon provinces.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





