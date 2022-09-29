Kazakhstani man allegedly involved in extorting Russian for cryptocurrency on Samui Island arrested in Chonburi









A Kazakhstani citizen who was allegedly involved in extorting a Russian man for crypto currency on Samui Island was arrested in Chonburi.

The latest report yesterday (September 28th) from relevant police jurisdictions reported that law enforcement has arrested one of the suspects in Chonburi who was named by police only as Mr. ANDREY, 37, a Kazakh national. Seized from him was a black minivan. He was taken back to the Koh Samui Police station for further investigation.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Pattaya News

