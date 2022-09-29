September 29, 2022

Kazakhstani man allegedly involved in extorting Russian for cryptocurrency on Samui Island arrested in Chonburi

11 hours ago TN
A street in Nongprue, Banglamung District in Chonburi

A street in Nongprue, Banglamung District in Chonburi. Photo: rayhol. CC BY-SA 3.0.




A Kazakhstani citizen who was allegedly involved in extorting a Russian man for crypto currency on Samui Island was arrested in Chonburi.

The latest report yesterday (September 28th) from relevant police jurisdictions reported that law enforcement has arrested one of the suspects in Chonburi who was named by police only as Mr. ANDREY, 37, a Kazakh national. Seized from him was a black minivan. He was taken back to the Koh Samui Police station for further investigation.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Pattaya News



