Four suspects arrested after attacking American man in Patong









Four suspects have been arrested after attacking an American man on Bangla Road early in the morning earlier this week in Patong.

The Patong Police Chief Colonel Sujin Nilbodee told the Phuket Express yesterday afternoon (September 28th), “I have ordered an immediate investigation after I received the report about the incident. Police checked CCTV footage nearby. We confirmed there was an incident and identified four suspects who are staff members at entertainment venues on Bangla Road.”

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

