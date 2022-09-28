American man injured after allegedly being attacked on Bangla Road in Patong
An American man has sustained injuries after he was allegedly attacked on Bangla Road in Patong.
Emergency responders were notified at 3:30 A.M. this morning (September 28th) that a tourist was allegedly attacked on Bangla Road in Patong.
He had sustained injuries to his face and his middle finger of his left hand.
Full story: thephuketexpress.com
By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express
