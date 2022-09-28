September 28, 2022

American man injured after allegedly being attacked on Bangla Road in Patong

Phuket Bangla Road (Soi Bangla) by night

Phuket Bangla Road (Soi Bangla) by night. Photo: shankar s. / flickr. CC BY 2.0.




An American man has sustained injuries after he was allegedly attacked on Bangla Road in Patong.

Emergency responders were notified at 3:30 A.M. this morning (September 28th) that a tourist was allegedly attacked on Bangla Road in Patong.

He had sustained injuries to his face and his middle finger of his left hand.

