Danish teacher found dead in rental room in Nakhon Si Thammarat









A Danish teacher was found dead on a bed in a rental room in Nakhon Si Thammarat.

The Nakhon Si Thammarat City Police were notified of the incident last night (September 27th) in a rental room on the third floor of a building on Pratoo Lord Road in the Nai Mueang sub-district, Mueang Nakhon Si Thammarat District.

No sign of a struggle or injuries were found on his body or inside the room.

Full story: tpnnational.com/

By Goongnang Suksawat

TPNNational

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





