September 28, 2022

Danish teacher found dead in rental room in Nakhon Si Thammarat

9 hours ago TN
Street in downtown Nakhon Si Thammarat

Street in downtown Nakhon Si Thammarat. Photo: Adam Carr.




A Danish teacher was found dead on a bed in a rental room in Nakhon Si Thammarat.

The Nakhon Si Thammarat City Police were notified of the incident last night (September 27th) in a rental room on the third floor of a building on Pratoo Lord Road in the Nai Mueang sub-district, Mueang Nakhon Si Thammarat District.

No sign of a struggle or injuries were found on his body or inside the room.

Full story: tpnnational.com/

By Goongnang Suksawat
TPNNational



