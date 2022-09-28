Noru to hit northeastern provinces on Wednesday night









Typhoon Noru is forecast to reach the northeastern provinces of Amnat Charoen and Ubon Ratchathani as a tropical storm on Wednesday night, bringing nationwide heavy rain.

Meteorological Department director-general Chomparee Chompurat said on Wednesday morning the typhoon was moving towards Laos after it made landfall in the Vietnamese city of Hoi An in Quang Nam province of Vietnam at 4am.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

