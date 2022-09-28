Bangkok City Hall Braces for Storm Noru









BANGKOK, Sept 28 (TNA) – Like authorities in other provinces, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has installed pumps in flood-prone areas and prepared 2.5 million sandbags to cope with the imminent impacts of Storm Noru.

Deputy Bangkok governor Wisanu Subsompon said Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt put all BMA officials on standby to cope with the incoming storm.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

