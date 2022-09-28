Three flights bound for Ubon Ratchathani turned back to Bangkok due to poor weather









Three domestic flights from Bangkok to the north-eastern province of Ubon Ratchathani this morning (Wednesday) were forced to turn back, after the pilots were unable to land due to poor weather conditions caused by approaching tropical storm Noru.

Thai VietJet Air flight VZ226 left Suvarnabhumi at 7.45am today for Ubon Ratchathani, but the pilot was forced to return to Bangkok. The same plane made a second attempt at about 11am but still could not land.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com/

By Thai PBS World

