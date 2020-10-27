October 27, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Pheu Thai MP slashes own arm in Thailand’s Parliament in protest against Prayut

1 min read
8 mins ago TN
View of the Parliament of Thailan

View of the Parliament of Thailand. Image: พีรพัฒน์ วิมลรังครัตน์ / Abhisit Vejjajiva /flickr.


A Pheu Thai MP slashed his left arm with a knife, in the middle of the general debate in the Parliament today (Tuesday), in a dramatic protest against Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

Before the event, which shocked the MPs present, Pheu Thai MP Visarn Techathiravat took to the floor to join the debate, after which he said he had several issues to talk about and he needed to do something.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Pheu Thai MP slashes own arm in Thailand's Parliament in protest against Prayut 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Protesters rally at German Embassy in Bangkok

23 hours ago TN
1 min read

Seven New COVID-19 Cases in Thailand On Monday

23 hours ago TN
1 min read

Prayut asks opposition MPs if they know what will happen if he steps down

23 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Bangkok Braces for Ultra Fine Dust Pollution

2 mins ago TN
1 min read

Pheu Thai MP slashes own arm in Thailand’s Parliament in protest against Prayut

8 mins ago TN
1 min read

Protesters rally at German Embassy in Bangkok

23 hours ago TN
1 min read

Seven New COVID-19 Cases in Thailand On Monday

23 hours ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close