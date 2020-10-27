Pheu Thai MP slashes own arm in Thailand’s Parliament in protest against Prayut

Pheu Thai MP slashes own arm in Thailand’s Parliament in protest against Prayut1 min read
A Pheu Thai MP slashed his left arm with a knife, in the middle of the general debate in the Parliament today (Tuesday), in a dramatic protest against Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.
Before the event, which shocked the MPs present, Pheu Thai MP Visarn Techathiravat took to the floor to join the debate, after which he said he had several issues to talk about and he needed to do something.
By Thai PBS World