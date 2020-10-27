Pheu Thai MP slashes own arm in Thailand’s Parliament in protest against Prayut





A Pheu Thai MP slashed his left arm with a knife, in the middle of the general debate in the Parliament today (Tuesday), in a dramatic protest against Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

Before the event, which shocked the MPs present, Pheu Thai MP Visarn Techathiravat took to the floor to join the debate, after which he said he had several issues to talk about and he needed to do something.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



