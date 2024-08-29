New Zealand Man Dies After Jumping from Pattaya Hotel

A 36-year-old New Zealand man died after jumping from the 7th floor of a hotel in Pattaya on the morning of August 29th, 2024.

Elderly Irish Man Falls to His Death from Pattaya 5-Star Hotel

At around 6:00 AM today, Pattaya police received a report of a foreigner falling to his death at a hotel in the heart of Pattaya near Beach Road in the Nongprue sub-district, Banglamung district, Chonburi province. Upon receiving the report, police and rescue workers from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation quickly rushed to the scene.

By Aim Tanakorn

The Pattaya News