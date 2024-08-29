Buildings in Na Kluea in Banglamung District, Pattaya, Chonburi

New Zealand Man Dies After Jumping from Pattaya Hotel

TN

A 36-year-old New Zealand man died after jumping from the 7th floor of a hotel in Pattaya on the morning of August 29th, 2024.

Elderly Irish Man Falls to His Death from Pattaya 5-Star Hotel

At around 6:00 AM today, Pattaya police received a report of a foreigner falling to his death at a hotel in the heart of Pattaya near Beach Road in the Nongprue sub-district, Banglamung district, Chonburi province. Upon receiving the report, police and rescue workers from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation quickly rushed to the scene.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Aim Tanakorn
The Pattaya News

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

You May Also Like

More From Author

+ There are no comments

Add yours