Roads under water and vehicles stranded in Pattaya after heavy rains overnight

Heavy rains in Pattaya on Monday night, September 2, caused significant flooding throughout the city. The heavy downpour caused streets to become submerged, leading to traffic disruptions and difficulties for residents and tourists in the area.
The heavy rainfall caused, in addition to major traffic interruptions, a large accumulation of water in low-lying areas.
#BangkokPost: Streets were flooded and cars left stalled on the road as heavy rain pounded the city area for more than three hours late on Monday night. #Thailand #flood #heavyrain #Pattaya #น้ำท่วม #ฝนตกหนัก #พัทยาhttps://t.co/Rmq7OPhDLf pic.twitter.com/6mZo5TOUyu
— Bangkok Post (@BangkokPostNews) September 3, 2024
Emergency services were deployed to help those affected by the flooding, with reports of stranded vehicles and some low-lying areas suffering from severe water accumulations, and residents were advised to avoid travel where possible.
Authorities have urged residents to exercise caution and avoid unnecessary travel as they work to manage the situation and prevent further damage. Authorities are also working to clear the waters and restore normalcy to the city.
-Thailand News (TN)
