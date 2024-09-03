British suspected drug trafficker arrested in Phuket

A 28 year-old alleged British drug dealer wanted in his own country was arrested in Rawai.
The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) told the Phuket Express on Monday (September 2nd) that they arrested a suspect only identified as Mr. Ben, 28, a British national, at a restaurant in Rawai. He is being accused of illegally selling cocaine, Ketamine, and heroin.
By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express
