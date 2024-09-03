Phuket Big Buddha site ordered closed due to landslide risk

The Phuket Buddha site has been ordered closed due to landslide risks following heavy rains.

Forest Department Seizes Allegedly Encroaching Land at Phuket Big Buddha

This decision follows a tragic incident on August 23, where 13 people lost their lives in landslides in the area.

The closure is a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of visitors, as heavy rains have increased the risk of additional landslides.

Phuket's Royal Forest Center has closed the Buddha site atop Nak Koet Hill due to landslide risks after the August 23 disaster that killed 13. See more: https://t.co/fW8KJuMIW3#LandslideRisk #PhuketClosure #ForestSafety #BuddhaStatue #EnvironmentalWarning pic.twitter.com/4Cra9Ip2cY — NBT WORLD News (@NBTWORLDNews) September 3, 2024

The site, a popular tourist attraction, will remain closed until conditions are deemed safe. Visitors are advised to stay updated on the situation and follow local guidelines for their safety.

Probe on Buddha Statue Construction Possibly Linked to Fatal Landslide in Phuket

The Big Buddha is located on Nak Koet Hill in Tambon Karon, Phuket.

-Thailand News (TN)

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!