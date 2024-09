Another person has died after drinking methanol moonshine purchased from stalls in northern Bangkok, lifting the toll to eight with six imbibers still in hospital.

Methanol herbal liquor-related deaths rise to four

The eighth victim was reported pronounced dead about 6.30pm on Monday at a hospital in Saphan Sung district.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!