Forest Department Seizes Allegedly Encroaching Land at Phuket Big Buddha

The Royal Forest Department has seized back a five Rai plot of allegedly encroached land at the Phuket Bug Buddha.

On Friday (August 30th) the director of the Phuket Forest Office Mr. Sorasak Raranan told the Phuket Express “We have filed a report to the Karon Police. Today we placed the announcement to seize back a five Rai plot of land that has allegedly encroached on a reserved forest on the Nark Kerd Mountain. After that the case will follow the legal process.”

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express