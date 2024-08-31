The Phra Phutta Ming Mongkol Eknakiri or Phuket Big Buddha.

Forest Department Seizes Allegedly Encroaching Land at Phuket Big Buddha

The Royal Forest Department has seized back a five Rai plot of allegedly encroached land at the Phuket Bug Buddha.

Probe on Buddha Statue Construction Possibly Linked to Fatal Landslide in Phuket

On Friday (August 30th) the director of the Phuket Forest Office Mr. Sorasak Raranan told the Phuket Express “We have filed a report to the Karon Police. Today we placed the announcement to seize back a five Rai plot of land that has allegedly encroached on a reserved forest on the Nark Kerd Mountain. After that the case will follow the legal process.”

