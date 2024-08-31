Traffic on a Pattaya road.

Chinese Man Allegedly Brandishes Knife at Driver in Pattaya

A TikTok video is currently going viral in Thailand, showing a foreigner, believed to be Chinese, allegedly threatening another driver with a knife in the middle of a road in Pattaya.

Thai Immigration Officials Uncover ID Trading Scheme Through Chinese Billboard Ad

The 22-second clip depicts the man, who was driving a white Ford Everest, opening his car door, lowering the driver’s side window, and reportedly pulling out a knife to intimidate the driver of a nearby sedan. In the caption, it was understood that the incident occurred near Khao Phra Tamnak in South Pattaya. Many netizens are calling for police to take action against the foreigner.

By Aim Tanakorn
The Pattaya News

