Bangkok to Expand 20-Baht Flat Fare on Trains

Caretaker Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit has announced plans to expand the 20-baht flat fare policy across all commuter train routes by September 2025. The policy, initially rolled out on the Red Line suburban train and the MRT Purple Line in October 2023, has led to a significant 26% increase in passenger numbers as of June 2024.

Bangkok Proposes 20-Baht Fare Cap for Electric Railways

According to Suriya, the current fare structure, set to expire on November 30, will be extended under the new government. A draft bill is being prepared to implement a standard ticketing system, making the flat fare applicable across all routes and lines. The move is expected to reduce commuting costs and encourage greater use of public transport.

