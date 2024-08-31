Democrats submit names of two prospective ministers to Pheu Thai

The Democrat party’s list of two prospective ministers was submitted to the Pheu Thai party for consideration today, after the party’s executive committee and MPs voted 34:4 to join the Pheu Thai-led coalition last night.

Paetongtarn Shinawatra Officially Appointed Thailand’s 31st Prime Minister

Naris Khamnurak, Democrat party deputy leader, who was assigned by leader Chalermchai Sri-on to submit the approved names last night, went to the Shinawatra 3 Building to submit them today.

By Thai PBS World

