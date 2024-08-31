Flag of the Pheu Thai Party.

Democrats submit names of two prospective ministers to Pheu Thai

TN

The Democrat party’s list of two prospective ministers was submitted to the Pheu Thai party for consideration today, after the party’s executive committee and MPs voted 34:4 to join the Pheu Thai-led coalition last night.

Paetongtarn Shinawatra Officially Appointed Thailand’s 31st Prime Minister

Naris Khamnurak, Democrat party deputy leader, who was assigned by leader Chalermchai Sri-on to submit the approved names last night, went to the Shinawatra 3 Building to submit them today.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

You May Also Like

More From Author

+ There are no comments

Add yours