Paetongtarn Shinawatra Officially Appointed Thailand’s 31st Prime Minister

BANGKOK (NNT) – Paetongtarn Shinawatra has been officially appointed as Thailand’s 31st Prime Minister following a royal command delivered on August 18, 2024, at the Pheu Thai Party headquarters. The royal decree, issued by His Majesty the King, was presented by House of Representatives Secretary-General Arpath Sukhanunth, formally recognizing her new position. The appointment comes after a majority vote in the House of Representatives on August 16, approving her as the successor to former Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin.

In her new role, Paetongtarn expressed deep gratitude and a strong commitment to serving the country with integrity and dedication. She acknowledged the trust the House of Representatives placed in her and highlighted the responsibilities of leading the nation through its challenges. Her tenure as Prime Minister is set to span the next three years, during which she plans to collaborate closely with the legislative branch and listen to a wide range of perspectives to strengthen and unite the country.

