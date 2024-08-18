Ministry to act after brutal school hazing in Nonthaburi

The Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation has pledged to end violence in educational institutions following a hazing incident that left a first-year engineering student seriously injured.

Father of hazing victim rejects B500,000 offer, will take case to court

Suchada Taensap, secretary to the caretaker minister, said the ministry would fully cooperate with the police in the investigation after meeting with investigators at Muang Nonthaburi police station on Saturday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Apinya Wipatayotin

BANGKOK POST