Father of hazing victim rejects B500,000 offer, will take case to court
NAKHON RATCHASIMA: The father of the university freshman killed by a violent hazing ritual has rejected a 500,000 baht compensation offer by parents of the seven senior students involved, and said he will take the case to court.
Ekachai Chonpakdi, 55, said on Friday he talked with the parents of the seven senior students of Rajamangala University of Technology Isan on Thursday.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Prasit Tangprasert
BANGKOK POST
Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!