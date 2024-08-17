Isuzu D-Max belonging to the Aranyaprathet Provincial Police, Sa Kaeo

Vietnamese driver of Chinese robbery ring arrested in Sa Kaeo

TN

A Vietnamese man has been arrested in Sa Kaeo for allegedly driving a car for a gang of Chinese men who robbed a compatriot of 70 million baht in digital money and other assets worth 10 million baht in Pathum Thani.

2 suspects arrested in Sa Kaeo for ‘recruiting’ workers for scam call centres in Cambodia

Police and immigration officers spotted a man driving a Toyota Vios with Bangkok licence plates at the Khlong Luek immigration checkpoint in Aranyaprathet district of the border province at 7pm on Friday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

You May Also Like

More From Author

+ There are no comments

Add yours