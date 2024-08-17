Vietnamese driver of Chinese robbery ring arrested in Sa Kaeo

A Vietnamese man has been arrested in Sa Kaeo for allegedly driving a car for a gang of Chinese men who robbed a compatriot of 70 million baht in digital money and other assets worth 10 million baht in Pathum Thani.

Police and immigration officers spotted a man driving a Toyota Vios with Bangkok licence plates at the Khlong Luek immigration checkpoint in Aranyaprathet district of the border province at 7pm on Friday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

