Heavy Rain Causes Minor Flooding in Pattaya

Heavy rain in Pattaya for more than one hour on Saturday morning (August 17th) caused mostly minor flooding and damage in many areas.

Heavy Rain Causes Flash Floods in Pattaya

The rain started at 7:30 A.M. and continued for more than one hour. The heavy rain caused many roads to flood such as the Pattaya Beach Road, Soi Khao Noi, Soi Khao Talo and Sukhumvit Pattaya Road. Floodwater also approached some houses in the local area.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Pattaya News

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!