Heavy Rain Causes Minor Flooding in Pattaya

Heavy rain in Pattaya for more than one hour on Saturday morning (August 17th) caused mostly minor flooding and damage in many areas.

The rain started at 7:30 A.M. and continued for more than one hour. The heavy rain caused many roads to flood such as the Pattaya Beach Road, Soi Khao Noi, Soi Khao Talo and Sukhumvit Pattaya Road. Floodwater also approached some houses in the local area.

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Pattaya News

