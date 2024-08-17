Man Arrested after Trying to Sexually Assault Woman at Dental Clinic in Phuket

A man has been arrested after he was trying to sexually assault a female customer who was waiting inside a dental clinic in Rassada.

The Phuket City Police were notified of the incident on Friday (August 16th) at 7:20 P.M. from an unidentified dental clinic located on the Rassada Ramluek Road. They arrived at the clinic to find the victim and staffers who told police that the prime suspect was chased away by witnesses outside the clinic.

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

