Man killed by brother’s dogs in Lopburi

LOP BURI – An 18-year-old man was mauled to death by three American Bully dogs owned by his brother at their family home in Muang Lop Buri of this central province.

The incident took place on Friday night when Adisak Chansakulnee entered a room on the second floor of the house where the three dogs, aged two, were kept. Abhisit, 23, the deceased’s older brother, had brought the dogs from Bangkok about a week previously, said Pol Maj Nattapong Wongwang, a police investigator at Tha Hin police station.

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS