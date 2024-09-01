Motorbike Rider Driving the Wrong Way Crashes Into Multiple Vehicles at U-turn in Phuket

A motorbike rider who was riding the wrong way at a U-turn caused five vehicles to be damaged after a collision in Sri Soonthorn on Friday (August 30th).

Emergency responders were notified of the accident in the morning at the U-turn in Baan Li Phon on the Thep Krasattri Road. They arrived at the scene to find three damaged cars and two damaged motorbikes. Two car drivers and two motorbike riders had sustained various injuries.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express